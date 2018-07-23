St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating three murders in north St. Louis.

Investigators say the first incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Cottage Avenue where a man was fatally shot. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Another man was gunned down at just before 1 a.m. Monday on Market and Bacon. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say a man was shot in the back in the 3900 block of Labadie at just after 3 a.m. Monday. The victim died after being transported to the hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

There’s no word on motives or arrests in any of these cases. Anyone with any information in these cases is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 100 for the year.