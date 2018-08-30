O’Fallon, IL (KTRS) Three suspects are in custody following a police chase in the metro-east early Thursday morning.

Police say this stemmed from a car break in on Liberty Crossing in O’Fallon, Illinois. The chase ended when the car crashed into a utility pole on Route 111 and Horseshoe Lake Road.

Two of the suspects got out of the car and were arrested. The third suspect was trapped due to power lines that fell on the car as a result of the crash. Utility workers responded to the scene and removed the power lines from the car.

The names of the suspects haven’t been released pending charges.