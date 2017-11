St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis murder count is now at 188, the same as the total for last year.

Police say a man was shot to death at just after in the 26-hundred block of Burd in north St. Louis. Less than a mile away on Hebert Street, another man was shot to death around 5 p.m. In south city, man was fatally shot in the 200 block of Quincy around 7:30 p.m.

The names of the victims haven’t been released. There’s no word of a motive in any of these cases or any arrests.