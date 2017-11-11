St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Three women are hospitalized after two separate shootings in north St. Louis.

Police say say the first incident happened at just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday when someone fired shots at two women in an SUV along Arlington near Ridge. One of the victims was shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the back. There’s no word on their conditions.

A few minutes later another woman was shot nearby on St. Louis Avenue and Clara. She is listed in stable condition.

There’s no word on whether or not these cases are connected or of any arrests.