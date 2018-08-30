If you grew up in the 80’s or 90’s, then you understand why back to school shopping was a such a big deal. It was important that you showed up to school on the first day with your new outfit from Famous Barr or Merry Go Round. Scratch and sniff stickers were all the rage, so you had to have them on your binder, and you may have traded Garbage Pail Kids cards on the bus.

Those were the days!

Check out our compilation of Back to School trinkets from the 80’s and 90’s. They are totally cool.

Lisa Frank Everything

If you were a girl, chances are you had your fair share of Lisa Frank items. From the stickers, to the pencils, to the folders, to the bedroom decor, Lisa Frank was the epitome of 80’s tween and teen-hood.

Trapper Keeper

The loud and obnoxious sound that the Trapper Keeper made during class was O-M-G. Everyone had them and they were merely binders made with cardboard with a colorful plastic cover, but they were THE must have back to school accessory for 80’s kids.

Color writing paper

Paper was made less boring in the 80’s with colored writing paper, college or wide ruled. In a variety of colors including purple, turquoise, and magenta, I am sure the teachers hated grading our assignments on them since they were oh-so-bright.

Erasable Pens

The 90’s ushered in a new decade of totally awesome school supplies including the handy erasable pen, which for teens, was a huge gift, since we felt we were too grown to write in pencil.

Five Star Notebooks

You weren’t considered cool if you didn’t have a Five Star Notebook. Period.

The 80’s and 90’s were a definitive time in Back to School culture. Hopefully this week’s throwback brings back fond memories.