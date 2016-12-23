Thursday night double shooting 1 dead 1 taken to hospital

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

2016/12/23 1:23 AM
( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating a possible double shooting Thursday night.

Police were initially called to the 2000 block of Destrehan around 10pm. Upon arrival they found one male victim conscious and breathing. A second victim was found in the immediate area but pronounced dead at the scene. The first victim was taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

Homicide detectives have been asked to investigate.

