Mizzou vs Ole Miss 1 21 17

Tigers Can’t Close Out First SEC Win vs. Ole Miss

Mizzou Losing Streak Reaches Ten

2017/01/22 12:29 PM

COLUMBIA (AP) — Sebastian Saiz scored 19 points and hauled in 10 rebounds as Ole Miss defeated Missouri 75-71 on Saturday.

Terrence Davis had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Deandre Burnett added 14 points, shooting 3 for 6 from 3-point range.

Missouri’s Kevin Puryear led all scorers with 26 points to go with eight rebounds, shooting 11-for-14 and hitting all four from long range.

Ole Miss (12-7, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) was up 22-10 within 6 minutes of play, but Missouri steadily closed the gap behind 11-point first halves from Woods and Puryear, and trailed 39-33 at halftime.

The Tigers (5-13, 0-6) put on arguably their best offensive performance of the season in the second half, shooting 9-for-17 from 3-point range and eventually taking a one-point lead following a 3-pointer by Cullen Van Leer with 7:34 remaining.

By AP

