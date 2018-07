ST. LOUIS (KTRS) The newly renovated Gateway Archgrounds is set to reopen after a $380 million overhaul, the largest public-private partnership in National Park Service history.

In addition to the 103,000 square foot museum, will see a renovated entry, gift shop, classroom, and cafe serving local fare when it opens July 3.

The firm, EarthCam, has released a time-lapse video of construction highlights, which can be viewed here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNogoIPwPMc