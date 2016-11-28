Tishaura Jones Talked About Launching Her Mayoral Campaign And Giving Tuesday

Tishaura Jones, City of St. Louis Treasurer and candidate for St. Louis Mayor, joined Martin and Randi after officially filing the paperwork to run for mayor of St. Louis. They talked about her mayoral campaign and Giving Tuesday which will take place tomorrow.

Tishaura Jones, City of St. Louis Treasurer and candidate for St. Louis Mayor, joined Martin and Randi after officially filing the paperwork to run for mayor of St. Louis. They talked about her mayoral campaign and Giving Tuesday which will take place tomorrow.

By Brady Hempen