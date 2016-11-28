Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Tishaura Jones Talked About Launching Her Mayoral Campaign And Giving Tuesday

Tishaura Jones Talked About Launching Her Mayoral Campaign And Giving Tuesday

News From Kilcoyne

Tishaura Jones Talked About Launching Her Mayoral Campaign And Giving Tuesday

Tishaura Jones, City of St. Louis Treasurer and candidate for St. Louis Mayor, joined Martin and Randi after officially filing the paperwork to run for mayor of St. Louis. They talked about her mayoral campaign and Giving Tuesday which will take place tomorrow.

2016/11/28 12:43 PM

By Brady Hempen

