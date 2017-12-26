ST. LOUIS (KTRS) – Lawyers for four St. Louis University students accused of sexual misconduct have received the campus’ Title IX investigation and are reviewing it. Attorney Scott Rosenblum, who represents three of the four athletes, confirms to KTRS News they are studying the report but are not prepared to discuss it right now.

The campus launched the investigation after four members of the Billikens’ basketball team were accused of sexual assault against three women in an on-campus apartment complex in late September.

Earlier this month, SLU President Fred Pestello emailed students to update them on the progress of the investigation and that the campus’ Title IX policy is being followed in a thorough and confidential manner. A criminal investigation into the case also continues.