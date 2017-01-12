Today Marks 10th Anniversary Of “Missouri Miracle”

Kirkwood, MO (KTRS) Today marks the 10th anniversary “Missouri Miracle.”

It was on this date back in 2007 that two missing rural Missouri boys, Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby, were found alive in the Kirkwood apartment of Michael Devlin.

Shawn was 11-year-old when he disappeared from his hometown of Richwoods, MO in Washington County in October of 2002. Ben, then 13, went missing in January of 2007 from Franklin County. He had been missing for four days when he was rescued, along with Shawn on January 12, 2007.

Both had been kidnapped by Devlin, who is currently serving 74 life sentences.