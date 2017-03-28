Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Todd Barry Talks About Touring Through Smaller Cities

Todd Barry Talks About Touring Through Smaller Cities

Todd Barry released a new book titled “Thank You for Coming to Hattiesburg: One Comedian’s Tour of Not-Quite-the-Biggest Cities in the World.” Todd Barry joined John Carney to talk about the tour, the book and turning it into a Netflix Special.

2017/03/28

By Brady Hempen

