Todd Barry Talks About Touring Through Smaller Cities

Todd Barry released a new book titled “Thank You for Coming to Hattiesburg: One Comedian’s Tour of Not-Quite-the-Biggest Cities in the World.” Todd Barry joined John Carney to talk about the tour, the book and turning it into a Netflix Special.

By Brady Hempen