Tornado Recovery Efforts Continue In Illinois And Missouri

Crossville, IL (KTRS) Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner plans to survey storm damage in White County on Thursday. This southern Illinois tour comes after Rauner toured the tornado damage in central Illinois on Wednesday. The tornadoes that swept through Illinois on Tuesday night are to blame for two deaths. An uprooted tree killed a 76-year-old man […]

Crossville, IL (KTRS) Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner plans to survey storm damage in White County on Thursday.

This southern Illinois tour comes after Rauner toured the tornado damage in central Illinois on Wednesday. The tornadoes that swept through Illinois on Tuesday night are to blame for two deaths. An uprooted tree killed a 76-year-old man in Ottawa and a 71-year-old man was killed in Crossville.

Rauner said it could have been worse. “We got to count our blessings. This could have been way worse. The warning systems worked well, people were notified and it’s wonderful the way the residents in the community helped each other.”

Meanwhile, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens toured the tornado damage in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday.

Following the tour, Greitens posted this message on his Facebook page:

“I went to Perryville earlier today. I wanted to share some of what we saw there.You can look at a situation like this and see people who suffered, people who have lost everything. And the damage from this tornado was real and serious. We can’t ignore that, and we will do what is in our power to help these communities rebuild.But what we also saw was a resilient community. We saw neighbors helping each other, comforting one another, and beginning to put things back together. Out of our suffering can come strength—and the people of Perryville are setting an example for all Missourians about how this community and this state stands strong in the face of disaster and difficulty.”

One person was killed in the tornado in Perry County. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Travis Koenig of Perryville. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Koenig was driving on I-55 when the tornado lifted his vehicle off of the roadway. Ten injuries were also reported in Perry County, along with more than 100 homes sustaining damage.

In the aftermath of the Perry County tornado, organizations are reaching out to help the storm victims recover.

St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson released the following statement:

“I have been praying for those suffering due to severe weather near Perryville last night. We mourn for those who lost their lives and the families now grieving a lost loved one. We know that many homes full of memories, photos, and heirlooms have been lost and destroyed. The livelihood of many people will be dramatically impacted for the foreseeable future.

The people of Perry County and the surrounding area need our help and support. Catholic Charities of St. Louis and our parishes in the area are currently assessing damage and coordinating a disaster relief assistance effort. We will work closely with all agencies and authorities in the coming days, weeks, and months to help restore lives and livelihoods.

Those most impacted by the weather will be recovering for days, weeks, and months. It is my pledge that the Catholic Church will continue serving those in the impacted areas until the needs are met. This is our responsibility as Catholics.”

Information for anyone seeking disaster relief assistance, or wishing to volunteer or donate, can be found at ccstl.org or by calling 314.367.5500.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri has also established an emergency fund. More information is available online at www.unitedwayofsemo.org.