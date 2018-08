ST. LOUIS (AP) — Seven empty train cars derailed on Union Pacific train tracks in south St. Louis.

The derailment happened just south of Chouteau and Wharf around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Union Pacific spokesman Jeff DeGraff says the cars that derailed off the terminal rail bridge were empty.

DeGraff says damage occurred to the bridge and the tracks. He says it’s too early to determine what caused the derailment.

The westbound train was moving between two rail yards when it derailed.