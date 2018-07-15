St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Overflowing trash cans line the streets of one St. Louis County neighborhood. Residents are paying their bills, so why aren’t the cans being emptied?

“I’ve got a simple relationship with them: I pay a bill, I would just like it picked up.” Lemay Resident Branden Stage explains the problems he and other residents are having with Meridian Waste. He went on to say, “I was like, hey, you missed my recycling for almost a full week now… multiple times. Can you refund me part of that? And, the lady started yelling at me.”

KTRS News reached out to residents and received dozens of similar complaints.

Director of Communications for St. Louis County Cordell Whitlock provided the following written statement, “We are extremely concerned about problems residents are having with their trash service. Our Department of Public Health recently met with Meridian’s management team. The company is submitting a corrective action plan this week to ensure all services are rendered per contract requirements. Meridian has also refunded payments to residents dealing with missed trash pickups.”

To date, none of the residents KTRS News spoke with have received a refund for missed service.