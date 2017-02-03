Travis Ford and the Billiken Beat 2/3/2017

Listen Live Now!
Sign up for our Mailing List!
Next up for SLU, North Carolina A&T
Travis Ford visits with Jim Heuer and Brendan Wiese and discusses the Bills’ OT buzzer beating win over George Mason.
CLICK AUDIO Player above to hear the Billiken Beat w/ Travis Ford.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS Download Android App | Download Apple AppFollow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.