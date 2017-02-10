Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mizzou vs Vanderbilt 2 11 17

Travis Ford on the Billiken Beat 2/10/17

Travis Ford on the Billiken Beat 2/10/17

Travis Ford joined Jim Heuer and Brendan Wiese to talk about the Billikens wild trip to St. Bonaventure, and previews this weekend's tilt with Duquense. CLICK AUDIO PLAYER to HEAR the BILLIKEN BEAT

2017/02/10 7:42 PM

By Brendan Wiese

