St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) The trial will get underway Monday morning for the man accused of killing St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder.
Twenty-year-old Trenton Forster is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of the 33-year-old officer. Snyder was shot while responding to a disturbance call at a Green Park residence in October of 2016.
Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty in the case. If convicted, Forster will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Testimony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Clayton.