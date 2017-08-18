Trial Date Set For Man Charged In Ferguson Girl’s Murder

CLAYTON, MO (KTRS) – The man accused of fatally shooting a 9-year-old Ferguson girl two years ago will go to trial in January. St. Louis County Circuit Judge Stanley Wallach has set a trial date for January 22 for 23-year-old De’Eris Brown. He is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jamyla Bolden […]

