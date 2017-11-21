Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting its annual stepped up enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Troopers will be on the look out for impaired drivers, motorists exceeding the speed limit, and seat belt violations. This is an effort to keep roadways safe and reduce accidents.

“Distracted drivers are dangerous drivers,” said Colonel Sandra K. Karsten, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “We need every driver to pay attention every mile of their trip. That means obeying all traffic signs, driving sober, and putting down your cell phone in order to have a safe Thanksgiving holiday.”

The counting period for the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday weekend is from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 26, 2017.

During the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, 14 people were killed and another 553 were injured in 1,426 traffic crashes.

Troopers will be assigned at 20-mile intervals along Interstates 29, 44, 55, and 70, as well as U.S. Highways 60 and 63.

The Highway Patrol’s Emergency Assistance number is 1-800-525-5555 (or *55 on a cellular phone). Motorists should use this emergency assistance number to report traffic crashes, crimes being committed, or other emergencies on Missouri’s highways. When you dial this number anywhere in the state, it rings directly into the closest Patrol headquarters.