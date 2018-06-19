WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump and House Republicans are set for a crucial meeting as lawmakers push to end the policy of separating children from their parents at the southern border.

Members of both parties are decrying the administration’s “zero tolerance” approach to migrant detention. Many of them are demanding that the administration act to keep families together. Legislation in the House could end the family separations, but it appears unlikely to pass. Senators say they may soon work on a bill of their own.

The Trump administration says the family separations are required under the law and can only be ended by Congress. Democrats say Trump is refusing to take responsibility for his own policy.