SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Donald Trump says a deal with North Korea, “if completed,” will be very good for the world.

Trump appears to be referring to North Korea agreeing to give up its nuclear weapons arsenal. That has been a key demand of the United States and other world powers.

Trump tweets Friday night: “The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined.”

The president has agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a historic face-to-face summit.

South Korean officials who recently met with Kim told their White House counterparts Thursday that Kim was eager to meet with Trump.