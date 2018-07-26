Granite City, IL (KTRS) President Trump is coming off of several stops in the Midwest this week, wrapping up in the Illinois town of Granite City on Thursday.

Trump spoke to hundreds of workers at Granite City Works, where he touted his trade policies for bringing jobs back to the mill that had been idle since 2015.

“Today the blast furnace here in Granite City is blazing bright, workers are back on the job.” Trump said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters lined the streets of Granite City to show their appreciation. Resident Ashley Duncan was among those supporters, “It’s been a disaster here ya know people about to lose their houses. It’s just heartwarming to see that someone actually cared to do something about it.”

Dozens of protesters also voiced their opposition to Trump’s policies.

“ I mean I think the tariff issue is why the mill opened, but this is a temporary thing. This isn’t permanent, so I don’t think this is a long term solution.. I think as soon as Trump is out out office and things change, the mill is gonna shut down again.” said Kelly Gardner.

This was the President’s first visit to Illinois since taking office.