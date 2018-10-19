By SUZAN FRASER , Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish official says investigators are assessing the possibility whether the remains of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi may have been taken to a forest in the outskirts of Istanbul or to another city, if and after he was killed inside the diplomatic mission earlier this month.
The official says one vehicle went to the Belgrade Forest outside Istanbul while the other traveled to the city of Yalova. It’s unclear if police had already searched these areas.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the secrecy of the ongoing investigation.