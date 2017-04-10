Two adults dead following California grade school shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (AP) The San Bernardino police chief says two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school. San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan says on Twitter that investigators believe “the suspect is down.” He says there is no further threat to the school. Burguan says the shooting is believed to be a murder-suicide. He […]

He said at least two students were taken to a hospital.