Two arrested for daytime drug deal/robbery at Chesterfield Mall

( KTRS ) Two men have been arrested after robbing a man during a daylight drug deal. Police say the drug deal/robbery took place at 5pm Sunday in the Chesterfield Mall parking lot. When the man who wanted to buy drugs met them in the parking lot, the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded his […]

When the man who wanted to buy drugs met them in the parking lot, the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded his property and then fled the scene. The victim, who was not injured, provided a partial license plate of the vehicle used by the suspects, and they were later apprehended.

Anthony Claxton and Corey Cox, both 17, have been charged with robbery and armed criminal action.

The victim was not charged. Police said a third man took part in the robbery but also wasn’t charge.