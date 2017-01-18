Two Arrests Made In Connection With The Murder Of MO State Football Player

Las Vegas, NV (KTRS) – A teenager and his mother are in custody in connection with the death of a Missouri State University football player who tried to stop a fight involving his sister.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect was booked into juvenile detention Tuesday on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon in the Saturday night shooting that killed 18-year-old Richard J. Nelson in his hometown of Las Vegas. The teenager’s name was not released due to his age.

His mother is being held on suspicion of accessory to murder. She’s suspected of driving her son away from the scene. Her name hasn’t been released pending charges.

Nelson was a redshirt freshman last season at Missouri State. Witnesses tell police that he tried to pull someone away from his sister before the shooting.