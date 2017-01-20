Two candidates now running for Mayor of Ferguson

( KTRS ) The city of Ferguson has announced that there are now two candidates running for Mayor. The small city on St. Louis’ north side, was thrown into the national and international spotlight back in 2014, following the fatal police shooting of 18 yr old Michael Brown. At the time Mayor James Knowles III […]

( KTRS ) The city of Ferguson has announced that there are now two candidates running for Mayor.

The small city on St. Louis’ north side, was thrown into the national and international spotlight back in 2014, following the fatal police shooting of 18 yr old Michael Brown. At the time Mayor James Knowles III became a face of the city. He is running for re-election in April, now he has some Opposition. Councilwoman Ella Jones has said she will run for mayor.

Jones was elected in April 2015, becoming the first black woman to serve on the council.

Knowles, who is white, served as a councilman for six years before being elected mayor in 2011.