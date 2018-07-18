St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) Two suspects are in custody in connection with a murder in Shrewsbury.

Twenty-eight-year-old Robin Holland has been charged with second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse and 21-year-old Abigail Miller has been charged with abandonment of a corpse in the fatal stabbing of 33-year-old Justin Hughes.

Police say Holland, Miller, and Hughes went behind a Walmart on Watson Road to do drugs and drink alcohol on Sunday. That’s when an Holland allegedly stabbed Hughes after an argument broke out between the two men.

Hughes’ body was found behind the Walmart Monday night.