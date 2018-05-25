St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating after two children were injured in separate shootings.

Police say the first incident happened in Moline Acres at just before 7 p.m. Thursday when shots were fired from a passing vehicle in the 9800 block of Lawnview Drive. An eight -year-old girl was sitting on a front porch and was grazed in the leg by a bullet.

The child was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Then at just before 7:30 p.m. a six-year-old child and a 29-year-old man were shot on Kingshighway and Farlin in north St. Louis. Both victims are hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

There’s no word of any arrests in these cases.