Two dead after crash on Big Bend Sunday afternoon

Police report the crash took place around 3pm near the intersection of Big Bend and Highway 141. A car was traveling west on Big Bend Road, just past Highway 141, when it attempted to make a left turn onto Boly Lane. The motorcyclist, travelling east on Big Bend Road, struck the passenger side of the vehicle as it turned.
The motorcyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman who was a passenger in the car was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The man driving the car was treated for minor injuries.
The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.
