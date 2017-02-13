Two dead after crash on Big Bend Sunday afternoon

( KTRS ) Two people are dead after a fatal motorcycle accident on Sunday. Police report the crash took place around 3pm near the intersection of Big Bend and Highway 141. A car was traveling west on Big Bend Road, just past Highway 141, when it attempted to make a left turn onto Boly Lane. […]

Police report the crash took place around 3pm near the intersection of Big Bend and Highway 141. A car was traveling west on Big Bend Road, just past Highway 141, when it attempted to make a left turn onto Boly Lane. The motorcyclist, travelling east on Big Bend Road, struck the passenger side of the vehicle as it turned.

The motorcyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The man driving the car was treated for minor injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.