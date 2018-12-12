Kirkwood, MO (KTRS) Two people are dead after a car crashed into a retention pond in Kirkwood.

The accident happened at just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, the driver suffered a medical emergency when he hit a fence after exiting off of I-44 to Lindbergh. The car plunged into a retention pond, trapping the driver and his female passenger. First responders pulled the victims from the water, but both later died after being taken to an area hospital.

The victims have been identified as 61-year-old James Delia of Ballwin, and 70-year-old Marjorie Hunt of Eureka.

A firefighter and a police officer suffered minor injuries.