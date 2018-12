St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two people are dead following an overnight shooting in north St. Louis.

Police said a man and a woman were gunned down at just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. The victims were found inside of a vehicle in the 5300 block of Geraldine. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. The names of the victims haven’t been released.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 185 for the year.