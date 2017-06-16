Two Gunned Down In North St. Louis

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis murder count continues to climb after a double shooting in north St. Louis. Police say a man and a woman were found shot on Goodfellow Boulevard and Selber Court. at just before 5 a.m. Friday. The man was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to the hospital. The woman’s […]
St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis murder count continues to climb after a double shooting in north St. Louis.
Police say a man and a woman were found shot on Goodfellow Boulevard and Selber Court. at just before 5 a.m. Friday. The man was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to the hospital. The woman’s condition hasn’t been released.
There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.
This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 79 for the year.
