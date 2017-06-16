Two Gunned Down In North St. Louis

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

2017/06/16 8:03 AM
St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  The St. Louis murder count continues to climb after a double shooting in north St. Louis.

Police say a man and a woman were found shot on Goodfellow Boulevard and Selber Court. at just before 5 a.m. Friday. The man was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to the hospital. The woman’s condition hasn’t been released.

There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 79 for the year.

