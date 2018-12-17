Kinloch, MO (KTRS) A suspect is being sought in connection with a deadly carjacking in Kinloch.

Police say three adults and a child were sitting in a car in the area of Tuttle and Suburban Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday when they were approached by a gunman. A man and a woman were shot before the suspect took off in their vehicle. Both victims have died.

The other adult and the child were not injured in the incident. The names of the deceased victims haven’t been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).