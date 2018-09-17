St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two people are dead and another is hospitalized following separate shootings in north St. Louis.

Police say a man found shot to death inside of a truck on Martin Luther King Drive near Kingshighway late Sunday afternoon.

Then around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, two men were shot in gangway near Sherry and Goodfellow. One of those victims died and the other in is in critical condition.

There’s no word of a motive or any arrests in either of these cases. The names of the victims haven’t been released.

These latest killings bring the St. Louis murder count to at least 122 for the year.