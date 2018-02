St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two people are dead following overnight shootings in north St. Louis.

Police say a man was gunned down in the 4700 block of Kossuth at just before 1 a.m. Monday. While canvassing the area, police found another shooting victim. That victim also died.

There’s no word of any arrests or if the shootings are related. The names of the victims haven’t been released.

This bring the St. Louis murder count to at least 26 for the year.