Two men charged in connection with missing woman’s body found in landfill

( KTRS ) Two men have been charged after the body of a missing woman was found in a St. Clair County landfill.

St. Louis Police report that 23 yr old Brandy Morrison went missing on January 28th. On Tuesday her body was found in the landfill.

40-year-old Courtney Williams and 51-year-old Paulren Stepter have been charged in connection with her death and face several felony charges including armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

According to prosecutors, witnesses told investigators that Stepter and Williams were in a basement of a residence in the 6100 block of Laura in the early morning hours of January 27. Then later saw the victims vehicle parked in the back of the house with the trunk open.

Blood found inside dumpster in an alley behind Laura Avenue and investigators were able to trace the garbage pick-up route to a landfill in Marissa, Illinois, where a police dog located Morrison’s body.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released. The investigation is on-going.