Author: Glenn Fuselier

Published: 2:09 AM CST December 12th, 2018

(KTRS) St. Louis MO Two people were rescued after driving into a retention pond in Kirkwood Tuesday night around 10:30. Two first-responders were also taken to the hospital after receiving injuries during the rescue. Several Firefighters were on the scene at the Luthern Church on Martin Luther Drive and Kirkwood Road. Authorities say the rescue was very difficult and hypothermia was a concern. The investigation continues on how the car drove into the pond.