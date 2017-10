St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis murder count continues to climb.

This comes after a man and woman were fatally shot while on a motorcycle at Minnesota and Bellerive around 1 a.m. Tuesday. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

The names of the victims hasn’t been released.

These latest killings bring the St. Louis murder count to at least 165 for the year. Last year St. Louis had a total of 188 murders.