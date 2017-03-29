Two Storm Chasers From Missouri Killed During Storm In Texas

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

National

2017/03/29
Spur, Texas  (KTRS)  Two storm chasers from Missouri are among three killed in vehicle accident during a storm in West Texas.

Authorities say the three were pursuing a tornado Tuesday afternoon when their vehicles collided into each other. Two of the victims have been identified as 57-year-old Gene Williamson and 55-year-old Randall Delane Yarnall, both of Cassville, Missouri, and 25-year-old Corbin Lee Jaeger of Peoria, Arizona.

Williamson and Yarnell had been featured on the Weather Channel’s “Weather Wranglers.”

