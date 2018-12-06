Author: Glenn Fuselier

Published: 12:32 AM CST December 6, 2018

(KTRS) St. Louis MO Two alleged car thieves are dead and another critically injured following a pursuit and wreck Wednesday night. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden says officers attempted to pull over the suspect car, shots were then fired at officers and a pursuit occurred. The suspects crossed over into oncoming traffic on Lucas and Hunt at Natural Bridge and struck another vehicle head-on. Two men in the suspect car were killed on impact and another is in critical condition, according to police. Chief Hayden says officers recovered two semi-automatic guns and drugs from the suspect’s car. The driver of the car hit was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No officers were injured.