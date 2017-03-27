Two Suspects Charged In Fatal MetroLink Shooting

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two suspects are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting at the Busch Stadium MetroLink station. Over the weekend 21-year-old Warren Whitehead and 19-year-old Marvin Anthony Burt were charged with second-degree murder. Police say the victim, 51-year-old Mac Payne, was standing on the MetroLink platform on the night of March […]
Over the weekend 21-year-old Warren Whitehead and 19-year-old Marvin Anthony Burt were charged with second-degree murder. Police say the victim, 51-year-old Mac Payne, was standing on the MetroLink platform on the night of March 19th, when he was fatally hit by a stray bullet. The bullet came from a gun which went off during the robbery and assault inside of the train.
Both men are being held on $750,000 bond.
Four other suspects are still being sought.
