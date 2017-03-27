Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Two Suspects Charged In Fatal MetroLink Shooting

Two Suspects Charged In Fatal MetroLink Shooting

Local

Two Suspects Charged In Fatal MetroLink Shooting

St. Louis, MO (KTRS)  Two suspects are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting at the Busch Stadium MetroLink station. Over the weekend 21-year-old Warren Whitehead and 19-year-old Marvin Anthony Burt were charged with second-degree murder. Police say the victim, 51-year-old Mac Payne, was standing on the MetroLink platform on the night of March […]

Written by:
2017/03/27 9:36 AM

St. Louis, MO (KTRS)  Two suspects are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting at the Busch Stadium MetroLink station.

Over the weekend 21-year-old Warren Whitehead and 19-year-old Marvin Anthony Burt were charged with second-degree murder. Police say the victim, 51-year-old Mac Payne, was standing on the MetroLink platform on the night of March 19th, when he was fatally hit by a stray bullet. The bullet came from a gun which went off during the robbery and assault inside of the train.

Both men are being held on $750,000 bond.

Four other suspects are still being sought.

Tagged: , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!