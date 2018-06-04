St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two workers are dead after a construction accident in downtown St. Louis on Monday.

Investigators say two construction workers were killed after a safety cable snapped, causing them to fall down an elevator shaft. The workers were doing renovations on the old International Shoe Building the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

City public safety director Jimmie Edwards says no problems were found at the building during an inspection 10 days ago. The names of the victims haven’t been released.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called in and is leading the investigation.