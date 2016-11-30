U-City City Manager Suspended Indefinitely

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

2016/11/30 9:39 AM
University City, MO  (KTRS)   The City Manager for University City is off the job.

The University City Council on Tuesday night voted to suspend Lehman Walker indefinitely. Walker has been under criticism for much of the six years he has served University City.

The council also authorized the hiring of a special counsel to represent four council members who have been threatened with a defamation lawsuit by Walker.  Meanwhile, former police chief Charles Adams has been appointed to serve as interim city manager.

Walker will continue to earn his $130,000 annual salary during the suspension.

