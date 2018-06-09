St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Senator McCaskill hosted a free grant symposium Friday at Harris-Stowe State University’s Henry Givens Auditorium. She stated, “There are lots of funding opportunities that are based on merit, in government and in private foundations and this is a state-wide training for municipalities and other organizations so they can learn about the various funding opportunities that are out there.”

The one-day event focused on helping statewide nonprofits and local governments to learn helpful information and best practices regarding federal and foundation funding opportunities.