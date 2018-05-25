St. Louis, Missouri (KTRS) As a kickoff to Memorial Day Weekend, U.S.Senator Claire McCaskill addressed a group of reporters to reveal the results of her Veterans’ Customer Satisfaction Program. McCaskill stated, “Since the last survey period, satisfaction with wait time has increased by almost 3 percent, satisfaction with personal doctors and nurses has ticked up almost 3 percent, their willingness to recommend has climbed by almost 5 percent, and for this reporting cycle, there were only the slightest decreases – less than 1 percent in only three of the ten categories.” She went on to say that there was no significant difference between the improvements made at the John Cochran division versus the improvements made at the Jefferson Barracks division.