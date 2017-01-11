Uber says hundreds rode free for Missouri inauguration

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The rideshare service Uber says it gave more than 1,000 free rides in Jefferson City as a part of Missouri’s inauguration day. Uber spokesman Bobby Kellman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the company provided free rides from Monday through early Tuesday morning. Newly elected statewide officials, lawmakers and […]

Uber spokesman Bobby Kellman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the company provided free rides from Monday through early Tuesday morning. Newly elected statewide officials, lawmakers and thousands of others came to the Capitol for Monday celebrations.

A state House committee on Tuesday voted 12-1 to move forward a proposal to create statewide regulations for app-based ridesharing companies such as Uber and its competitor, Lyft.

Uber currently operates in Kansas City, St. Louis, Columbia and Springfield. Kellman says uniform state regulations would give the rideshare service the “green light” to expand to more Missouri cities.

Currently, laws about rideshare services vary in each city.