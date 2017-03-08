University City councilman convicted of misdemeanor assault

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – A suburban St. Louis city councilman has been found guilty of misdemeanor assault for shoving a man at a public hearing. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a judge on Tuesday found 65-year-old Michael Glickert guilty. Glickert is on the city council in University City. He was accused of pushing resident […]

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a judge on Tuesday found 65-year-old Michael Glickert guilty. Glickert is on the city council in University City. He was accused of pushing resident Bart Stewart at a meeting on March 22, 2016. The hearing concerned what do with police headquarters after it was determined to be a health hazard. The council approved construction of a police station a week later.

The confrontation occurred after Stewart placed on a table literature outlining an effort to recall Mayor Shelley Welsch and Councilman Stephen Kraft.

Glickert claimed self-defense. He could face up to 15 days in jail at sentencing next month.