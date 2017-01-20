University City police investigating after man found dead inside his home

( KTRS ) University City police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in his home.

Officers were responding to a welfare check in the 1300 block of Sheridan Thursday afternoon when they found the man dead inside his home.

Detectives say a door was unlocked and that the victim had been shot multiple times.

At this time police have not released the victim’s name.

The shooting is still under investigation.