University City police investigating after man found dead inside his home

( KTRS ) University City police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in his home. Officers were responding to a welfare check in the 1300 block of Sheridan Thursday afternoon when they found the man dead inside his home. Detectives say a door was unlocked and that the victim had been […]
( KTRS ) University City police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in his home.
Officers were responding to a welfare check in the 1300 block of Sheridan Thursday afternoon when they found the man dead inside his home.
Detectives say a door was unlocked and that the victim had been shot multiple times.
At this time police have not released the victim’s name.
The shooting is still under investigation.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.